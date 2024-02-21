Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Sold by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial accounts for about 19.3% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Rentokil Initial worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 330,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

