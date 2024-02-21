Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

