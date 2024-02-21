Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.89. 1,626,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,436. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

