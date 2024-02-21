Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. 2,782,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958,121. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

