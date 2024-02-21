Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 516 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after buying an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after buying an additional 542,314 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,153,000 after acquiring an additional 499,533 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $58.25. 4,343,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,852,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $59.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

