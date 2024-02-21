Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) vs. Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Head-To-Head Survey

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Qiagen 17.37% 12.99% 7.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neumora Therapeutics and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neumora Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Qiagen 0 3 5 0 2.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. Qiagen has a consensus price target of $51.69, suggesting a potential upside of 21.51%. Given Qiagen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiagen is more favorable than Neumora Therapeutics.

58.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neumora Therapeutics and Qiagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neumora Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qiagen $1.97 billion 4.78 $341.30 million $1.51 28.09

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Neumora Therapeutics.

Summary

Qiagen beats Neumora Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It also develops NMRA-511 that is in phase 1 clinical trials in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease; NMRA-266 for the treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; NMRA-NMDA for the treatment of schizophrenia; NMRA-CK1d, a CK1d inhibitor program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; NMRA-NLRP3 for the treatment of certain neurodegenerative conditions; and NMRA-GCase for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company was formerly known as RBNC Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2021. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.