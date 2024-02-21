aelf Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, aelf has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $450.20 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001099 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,211,843 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.