Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $6.25 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.25 million and $1.22 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,953.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.18 or 0.00506702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00133568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00050048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00232270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00144298 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00025814 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

