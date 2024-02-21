iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $497.59. 1,901,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $505.92. The company has a market cap of $384.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

