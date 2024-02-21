Seele-N Price Tops $0.0002 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 915.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 900.3% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $105.80 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00014832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,986.11 or 1.00063844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001025 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009232 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00164441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002132 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $105.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.