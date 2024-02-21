Seele-N Price Tops $0.0002 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 915.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 900.3% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $105.80 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00014832 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014181 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,986.11 or 1.00063844 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001025 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009232 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00164441 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
