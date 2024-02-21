Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 766 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Chemours by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Chemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. 268,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

