Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,320 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,320 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.55. The stock had a trading volume of 978,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,042. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

