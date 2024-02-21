Lavaca Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.12. 1,971,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $462.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

