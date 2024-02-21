Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $374.17. 364,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.93. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 35.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Read Our Latest Report on MCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.