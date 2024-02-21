3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 312,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,262. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

