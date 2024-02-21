NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-$1.74 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. 2,564,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NI shares. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after buying an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,609,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,217,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.