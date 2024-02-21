Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. 248,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,643. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.