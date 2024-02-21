Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 507,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,331,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $204.56. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

