Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 11,470 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 10,051,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,358,242. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

