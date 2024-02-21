Enovix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 31,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average daily volume of 17,386 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 4,924,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,389. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

