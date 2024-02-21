United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 601,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,502. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

