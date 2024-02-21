Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom stock traded down $14.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,212.52. 772,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,165.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $982.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.10 and a 52 week high of $1,295.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

