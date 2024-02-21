Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. 586,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,862. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $71.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

