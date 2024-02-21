Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.97. 789,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

