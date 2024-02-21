Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $4.28 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 207,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,360. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

