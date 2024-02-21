Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 2,393 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,985. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

