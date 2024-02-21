Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,007,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,655,000 after buying an additional 1,302,697 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,986 shares of company stock worth $7,878,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

