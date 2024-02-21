Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,290 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $176,219,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

