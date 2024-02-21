Guardian Capital LP Buys 157 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,507,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.85. The stock had a trading volume of 551,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,212. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.58 and a fifty-two week high of $582.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $581.10.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

