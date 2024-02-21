QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 84,567 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.32. 4,926,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

