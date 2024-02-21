Royal Bank of Canada Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $77.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.46.

Shares of SEDG traded down $13.27 on Wednesday, reaching $71.15. 4,065,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,713. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 195,580 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 180,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 98,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

