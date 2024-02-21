JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.15.

PANW stock traded down $97.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.76. 23,097,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,874. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

