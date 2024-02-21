Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $365.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $95.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.19. 17,806,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,410. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.60. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.52, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

