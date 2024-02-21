Mariner LLC Acquires 5,038 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $79,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $276.94. The stock had a trading volume of 371,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $229.73. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

