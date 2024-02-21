Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.680-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centerspace also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.54-4.80 EPS.

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,185. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centerspace from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Centerspace by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 20.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

