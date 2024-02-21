Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.420-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.7 million. Repligen also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
