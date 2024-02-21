Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $11.08 on Wednesday, reaching $237.43. 735,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,302. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.83 and a 200 day moving average of $238.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

