Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,480,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.