Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.31 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

BA stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,532. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.87.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.