Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 317 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.78. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $364.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

