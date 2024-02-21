Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,324 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

C stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

