Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

