Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 6,027,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,766,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.