Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1,577.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 137,696 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Wynn Resorts worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,397.7% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.32. 440,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

