Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Trading Down 5.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SPT stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. 952,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,121. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.