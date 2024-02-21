CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.97 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.600 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. 1,377,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,916. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

