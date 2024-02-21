TD Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.25.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $13.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.48. 622,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,589. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $325.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.99, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.