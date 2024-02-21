Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,439,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 727.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 251.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after buying an additional 276,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.24. The company had a trading volume of 605,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,687. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

