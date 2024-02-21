Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 180.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 908,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,492. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

