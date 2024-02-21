Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 165,612 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 382.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,612 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 854,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 46,157.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 348,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after purchasing an additional 347,568 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

